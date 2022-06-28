Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 325 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,266,092 shares of company stock worth $391,200,768. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $327.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $330.85. The firm has a market cap of $310.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.