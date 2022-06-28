Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 1,115 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

Shares of IBM opened at $142.80 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.