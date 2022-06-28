ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Stake Lifted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2,776.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $55.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34.

