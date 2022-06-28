ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 730,472 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,391,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730,472 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics accounts for about 1.1% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $257,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 62.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239,516.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

TXG opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

