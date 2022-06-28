ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,709,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011,798 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $107,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

