ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 455,803 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,213,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,803 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cerus worth $89,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerus by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Cerus during the third quarter worth $77,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 57,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $285,528.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,535.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.06.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.40%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

