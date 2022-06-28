ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 962,047 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 962,047 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for about 3.5% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $827,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $97.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.57. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,388 shares of company stock worth $1,581,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

