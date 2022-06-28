ARK Investment Management LLC Has $100.20 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,261,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 384,302 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $100,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Shares of INCY opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.14.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.