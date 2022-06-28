ARK Investment Management LLC Has $725.44 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,698,008 shares during the quarter. UiPath accounts for about 3.0% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of UiPath worth $725,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in UiPath by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 39,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,384 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in UiPath by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PATH opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.33. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $72.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

