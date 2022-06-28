ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,981,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064,147 shares during the quarter. Intellia Therapeutics makes up about 2.7% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $652,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $872,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.70.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTLA. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.95.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

