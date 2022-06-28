ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,975,207 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 301.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975,207 shares during the period. SEA comprises 1.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $315,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SE. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

NYSE:SE opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average of $125.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

