ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 236,995 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,186,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 236,995 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of 2U worth $121,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 2U during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in 2U by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWOU. Piper Sandler lowered 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 2U in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $748.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. 2U’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

