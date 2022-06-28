ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,992,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,902 shares during the quarter. Signify Health makes up about 1.6% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Signify Health worth $381,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 53.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the period.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 8,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,996.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steve Senneff bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,647.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $252,801 over the last ninety days. 8.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SGFY opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.