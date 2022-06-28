ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,533,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,352,820 shares during the quarter. Ginkgo Bioworks accounts for approximately 1.1% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $260,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $119,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNA opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.12.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

