ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 127,540 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,511,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,540 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CareDx worth $129,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in CareDx by 4,639.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,466,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,699,000 after buying an additional 1,435,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CareDx by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,368,000 after buying an additional 509,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,755,000 after buying an additional 431,521 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,625,000 after buying an additional 407,962 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,307,000 after buying an additional 405,392 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on CDNA. Stephens began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $119,168.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 311,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,679 shares of company stock worth $523,574 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $96.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

