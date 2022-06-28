ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 227,878 Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,901,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 227,878 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Materialise worth $114,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,397,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,247,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,787,000 after acquiring an additional 119,470 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 283,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 80,046 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 41,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

MTLS opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $752.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. Materialise NV has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $27.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

