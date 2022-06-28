ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,171,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911,948 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.0% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $228,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after acquiring an additional 52,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 936,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,502,000 after acquiring an additional 210,276 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

IONS opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

