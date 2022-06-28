ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $113,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,321,000 after buying an additional 164,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after buying an additional 380,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,058,000 after buying an additional 323,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $717.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.45 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $816.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,014.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,649.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

