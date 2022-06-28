Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Acquires 121,693 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,693 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

SCHE opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

