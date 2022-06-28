Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Acquires 24,431 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,431 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 2.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,270,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,987,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 608,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,386,000 after buying an additional 456,075 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,201,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,909,000 after purchasing an additional 295,135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00.

