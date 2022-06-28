Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Buys 121,693 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,693 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074,473 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,485,000 after buying an additional 3,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,898,000 after buying an additional 765,462 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,130,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,953,000 after buying an additional 170,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,263,000 after buying an additional 3,725,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

