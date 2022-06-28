Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,076 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,085 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 35,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.85. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

