Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 7.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $203.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

