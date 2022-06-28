Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 601,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

