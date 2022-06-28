Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $19.56 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.0% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,479,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 111,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,806,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $390.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

