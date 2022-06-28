Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 0.1% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.89.

NSC opened at $227.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $219.31 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

