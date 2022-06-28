Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 319 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $172,552,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after buying an additional 1,715,769 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,736,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,065,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

