Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.0% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $390.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

