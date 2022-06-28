Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$0.80 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.30.

AOT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of AOT opened at C$0.47 on Monday. Ascot Resources has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$204.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

