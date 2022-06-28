Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $99.78

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.78 and traded as high as $103.95. Ashland Global shares last traded at $103.85, with a volume of 685,622 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.78.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Ashland Global declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after acquiring an additional 192,197 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after acquiring an additional 111,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

