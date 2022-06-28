ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €940.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €940.00 ($1,000.00) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €630.00 ($670.21) price target on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €565.00 ($601.06) price target on ASML in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,021.28) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($829.79) price target on ASML in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €950.00 ($1,010.64) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

