ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.10. ATAC Resources shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 53,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88.

ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ATAC Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

