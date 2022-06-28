ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Receives $48.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.92.

ACLLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

ATCO stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. ATCO has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.08%.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

