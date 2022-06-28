Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Receives $21.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $107.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 14,767 shares of company stock valued at $39,723 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 27,459 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

