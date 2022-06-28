AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

