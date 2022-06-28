Atticus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price target on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $120.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.77. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

