Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 143,990 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 53,268 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

