Atticus Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.47% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of SPXT stock opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.53. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $81.25.

