Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $96.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.25.

ALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Autoliv stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.38.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 566,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,526,000 after acquiring an additional 29,623 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at $3,010,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Autoliv by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

