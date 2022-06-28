Autonio Price Down 22.2% This Week (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $428,928.73 and approximately $99.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,012.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.03 or 0.14845899 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00177064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00069346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014783 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

