AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Cut to $212.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $260.00 to $212.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AVB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.59.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $198.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 79.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

