Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,422.96. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 272,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,006.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony Strange purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,680,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,388.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 90,136 shares of company stock valued at $259,733 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $12.72.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $414.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

