Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 425,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,435 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.75.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $166.95 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.99. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

