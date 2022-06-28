Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect Avid Bioservices to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $54,547.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at $521,591.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,033 shares of company stock valued at $180,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 62.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at about $509,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 50.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

