AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AXTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.25.

AXTI stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 2.09. AXT has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AXT by 132.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 96,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AXT by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 59.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AXT by 13.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 112,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AXT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

