B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Greenidge Generation in a report issued on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenidge Generation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $37.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GREE stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Greenidge Generation has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GREE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $685,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $4,856,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the fourth quarter worth $3,283,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

