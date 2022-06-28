Baader Bank Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €53.00 ($56.38) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($68.09) price objective on Basf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($78.72) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($76.60) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($93.62) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BAS opened at €42.81 ($45.54) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.82. Basf has a 12 month low of €44.95 ($47.82) and a 12 month high of €69.52 ($73.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

