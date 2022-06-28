Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Baidu by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $155.24 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $209.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

