Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKR. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 758,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after buying an additional 569,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,243,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,138,781. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.32.

NYSE BKR opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.21 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.