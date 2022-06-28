Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Receives C$12.02 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDP. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$25.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 33,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$485,326.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,587,562.79.

TSE:BLDP opened at C$8.68 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of C$7.46 and a 1-year high of C$24.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.37. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 14.51.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

